This Large-Screen HP Laptop is $250 Off Today Only at Best Buy

It doesn't matter how advanced or intuitive your laptop is if you can't see what's on the screen. If you're in the market for a new laptop and a large screen is non-negotiable, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Best Buy is offering $250 off this 17-inch HP laptop, dropping the price down to just $450. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.

This midrange HP laptop makes sure you don't miss a thing with its large 17.3-inch full HD display that also features an anti-glare layer. And with a lift-hinge keyboard, you can use it all day without discomfort thanks to the ergonomic design. It's equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, as well as an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. On a single charge it has a battery life of up to 10 hours, and with HP's fast charging technology, it can charge up to 50% in just 45 minutes. Thanks to the large screen, it's a little on the heavy side at 4.5 pounds, but at just 0.8 inches thick, you should have no problem slipping it in your backpack to take on the go.

In the market for something a little different? Be sure to check out all the best laptop deals now.