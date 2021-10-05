Facebook outage 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' death Apple-Dell deal could have changed history House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones prequel trailer Amazons 'Black Friday-Worthy' deals Windows 11 compatibility
This $300 Lenovo Chromebook is at its lowest price ever

With the lowest price to date, you can snag this two-in-one laptop for work or school for years to come.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is currently $300 on Amazon, which appears to be its lowest price to date. CNET's Joshua Goldman reviewed this Chromebook last year and he loved the performance and battery life, the USB-C charging ports on both sides and the pen-enabled touch screen. And it should go without saying that while this laptop has great battery life and performance, this isn't the kind of laptop you should use for gaming -- this Chromebook is suited for school and work. 

With the Flex 5, you're getting a two-in-one laptop with a large 13.3-inch display that you can interact with traditionally or as a touchscreen. And this model should be good through 2028 -- that's its Auto Update Expiration date, when the Chrome OS and browser support on stops receiving updates. 