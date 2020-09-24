Josh Goldman/CNET

Lenovo released one of the best Chromebooks of 2020 with its IdeaPad Duet two-in-one, a 10-inch Chrome OS tablet with a detachable keyboard and touchpad. However, while its small size and performance are awesome for mobility, they're limiting if you need to spend hours using it for work. For that, Lenovo's 13.3-inch IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook is the better bet. It's also a two-in-one, but it's more a laptop than a tablet. With the Flex 5, you're getting a larger display, a full-size backlit keyboard and better everyday performance with its 10th-gen Core i3 processor.

8.0 Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 Chromebook $482 at Walmart CNET may get a commission from these offers. Like Excellent performance and battery life for its price

USB-C ports for charging on both sides

USI pen-enabled display Don't Like Memory can't be upgraded

Display too dim for outside work

Like many Chromebooks right now, though, the IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook (also sold as the ) is in short supply. It was originally priced at $410 but is currently . Still, even at that higher price, the Flex 5 is a good deal for what you're getting. In the UK, the . Lenovo doesn't currently offer the IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook in Australia, but my system's price converts to AU$578.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook Price as reviewed $410 Display size/resolution 13.3-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel touch display Processor 2.1GHz Intel Core i3-10110U Memory 4GB DDR4-2666 (soldered) Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Storage 64GB eMMC Ports 2x USB-C (3.1 Gen 1), 1x USB-A, audio/mic jack, MicroSD card slot Networking 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) , Bluetooth 5.0 Operating system Chrome OS Weight 3 pounds (1.3 kg)

Josh Goldman/CNET

Better than your average budget Chromebook

Most Chromebooks that are less expensive than the Flex 5 typically have smaller displays, all-plastic bodies and slower processors. Spending a bit more for this Lenovo is worth it because it's simply better. The body is only slightly larger than 11.6-inch models like those commonly used by school districts. However, the larger 13.3-inch display here makes a big difference when scrolling through learning sites or just whenever you need more of your work on the screen all at once.

While the display's color and contrast are fine, the screen is a bit dim. I found myself regularly trying to increase it beyond its max setting. This was mostly when I was using it in a bright room near a window or outside. Otherwise, the display was good enough, and it is USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) pen-enabled and will work with .

Josh Goldman/CNET

Above the display is a serviceable 720p webcam. The mic quality is fine, too, so you should have no trouble being seen and heard on your next Google Meet. Virtually no Chromebooks, Windows laptops or MacBooks have decent full-HD-or-better webcams, which is a shame now that everyone's using them non-stop.

Along with a USB-C port on the right side is a volume rocker and power button, all of which can be accessed in tablet mode. but watch out, because the power button is easy to press accidentally when you steady the laptop to plug something into a port on the left side. It's not a big deal since Chrome asks what you want to do -- power off, sign out or lock -- before it does anything; it's just annoying. Lenovo did put USB-C ports on both sides, though, and you can charge devices from either.

Josh Goldman/CNET

Zipping through work to get to play

The rest of the Flex 5 is just roundly good. The keyboard is comfortable with a pleasing snappiness to it. Plus, it's backlit, which is something you won't find on cheaper models. The touchpad is nothing special but gets the job done with minimal lag and is just big enough.

Overall performance is better than I expected, given the system's 4GB of memory. I didn't experience any sluggishness while working in Google Docs and Sheets, streaming video or music and doing basic photo editing. Then again, I also keep my number of open Chrome tabs under 20. The biggest issue is you can't add more memory later since the 4GB here is soldered on. Battery life is pretty good, too, coming in at 11 hours and 22 minutes on our streaming video test. For more typical work use, I'd expect around 7 to 8 hours of use.

Josh Goldman/CNET

I played a couple of Android games from the Google Play store and didn't experience any slowdowns doing that, either. And if you want to take advantage of Google's streaming game service, Stadia, or Nvidia's GeForce Now service, you'll appreciate the Flex 5's fast Wi-Fi 6 support (though you'll likely need a new router to take advantage of it).

If you need a Chromebook as a primary device, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 ( ) is an excellent option, especially if or when the price drops back down to its regular $410. Cheaper Chromebooks can certainly help you get your work done right now. The Flex 5's features and performance should keep you going longer, though, and for only a bit more money.