Save $350 on One of Our Favorite Chromebooks of the Year, the HP Chromebook x2

If you're looking for a laptop that's simple, user-friendly and great for the basics, you'll probably want to opt for a Chromebook. There are tons of great premium models out there, including the HP Chromebook x2 11. We named it one of the best Chromebooks this year thanks to its detachable keyboard and impressive design and features. Its largest drawback was the high $600 price tag, but right now at Best Buy you can pick it up for just $249, almost 60% off the usual price. Because this deal expires tonight, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're committed to snagging one at this price.

At just 0.3 inches thick, this sleek HP two-in-one is slim enough to take on the go, and is crammed with great specs. It boasts 8GB of RAM, and while it only comes equipped with 64GB of storage, that's easily expanded with a microSD card. The 11-inch LED touchscreen has impressive 2160x1440-pixel resolution, as well as a built-in fingerprint reader for added security and preprogrammed gesture controls for intuitive navigation. It has a battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge, and has two USB-C ports for extra versatility. This deal also includes at no extra cost the detachable keyboard, kickstand and HP's wireless USI pen, which can be difficult to find in stock on their own.

This model has an Auto Update Expiration of June 2024, meaning it will continue to receive updates through at least that time.

