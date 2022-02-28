Save $150 on This Sleek Asus Vivobook Today Only at Best Buy

Asus

From work to leisure to staying connected with friends and family, in this day and age your laptop is probably one of the things that you use the most frequently. So it's probably worth it to invest in something a little more powerful and versatile than a Chromebook. But unless you're going to be using it for high-strain tasks like gaming or programming, you don't need to drop thousands on one either. This 15.6-inch Asus Vivobook is a great midrange option even at its original price, and today only at Best Buy, you can pick it up for just $300, a discount of $150. This deal expires tonight at 12:59 a.m. ET, so be sure to act fast.

This Asus Vivobook offers some impressive specs for just $300. The 15.6-inch display boasts HD resolution and an LED backlight system so you can see what you're doing even in bright settings. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, as well as an HDMI port, headphone jack, three USB-A ports and one USB-C port. Despite its larger screen size, it weighs less than 4 pounds, and is a sleek 0.78 inches thick, so its perfect for slipping into your bag or backpack and taking care of some work when you're on the go. Plus, it comes with the new Windows 11 installed right out of the box.