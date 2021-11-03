Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED wants to be your do-it-all laptop for $600

Asus

If the new Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is any indication, it looks like OLED laptops may finally be inexpensive and power-efficient enough for mainstream laptop use. Prized for their color performance and high contrast, organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, panels are typically available on only premium models. But this year we've seen them popping up on more affordable laptops such as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 and now the Vivobook 13 Slate T3300.

Arriving in December, the Windows 11 detachable two-in-one starts at only $600, which converts to roughly £440 or AU$810. It is built around a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 550-nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Asus includes a full-size detachable keyboard and a magnetic back cover with a kickstand that lets you use the tablet in portrait or landscape. Asus also includes its Pen 2.0 active pen for writing and drawing on the display.

Asus

With Android app use now available in Windows 11, a higher-end touchscreen with pen support makes sense for those who want a tablet for entertainment and productivity. However, it seems the trade-off for the OLED display at a more affordable price is some middling components inside.

The $600 base model runs on an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 system-on-a-chip, 4GB of memory and 128GB eMMC flash memory for storage. Other configurations will be available with 8GB of memory and either a 128GB or 256GB SSD for storage, but the N6000 SoC looks to be standard.

Still, if you're thinking about having one simple device for entertainment, light productivity tasks and video chats -- it has a 5-megapixel front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera, noise-canceling mics and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support -- the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate might actually be all you need.