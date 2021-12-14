Meta

When the company formerly known as Facebook made the shift to Meta, there were a lot of questions about what that would look like in practice. Today, as Meta celebrates its self-described made-up holiday "Quest Day" we see some of those answers start to form. Meta is now the name of the company that used to be Oculus, and this celebration is the first direct effort to repeatedly refer to its flagship VR headset as the Meta Quest 2. And if all of that weren't confusing enough, the details surrounding Meta's Quest Day can be found in video form on its Instagram page, which like the other social network accounts attached to this headset are still clearly labeled by the former name Oculus.

According to Meta, Quest Day is a celebration of not-quite-done VR experiments followed by some community giveaways. These are ideas that aren't ready to share with the general population, but would be fun for a tinkerer to enjoy. The video advertising this event shows off someone baking real-life cookies in an oven via their VR headset as well as a giant mascot in the form of a Quest 2 with legs and a face called Questy.

These experiments are being unveiled via a multi-hour livestream, which you can watch here. We're going to document all of the experiments here for you to catch up on if you aren't watching live.

First up is a Quest experiment for all the pet lovers out there. Meta made a snack launcher for pets, which you can control from within your headset. The idea here actually isn't too bad, pets frequently tend to get a little upset when they see their owners doing things in VR. Being able to offer that little distraction while you play would actually be pretty cool.

This experiment is not available, but an Quest-themed silicone mat was available to everyone watching the event. Stock went extremely quickly, and is now sold out.

Next up, Meta made a little oven for baking cookies. You can't own this oven, but if you could you'd see it has the ability to be controlled and watch what's inside from within the Quest 2. If you've ever wanted to bake real cookies while wearing your VR headset, this is how Meta imagines you would do so. While I think everyone would love to watch real cookies bake in VR, it's not hard to see why this is just an experiment and not available to buy. Instead, Meta has made VR cookie butter shapes which include a Quest 2 headset and a Beat Saber block among other things.

