PS5 software update brings SSD installation, 3D audio this week

Gamers who've gotten their hands on a PlayStation 5 will be able to download the console's next major software update from Wednesday, Sony said in a blog post. It'll let you expand the internal SSD storage and use the PS5's 3D audio effects on external speakers, after these features were part of a beta test over the summer.

The PS5 update will also let you view PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game separately (which will be particularly useful after you upgrade to a next-gen version), gives you more options for customizing the Control Center and lets you use it to write messages to other players.

