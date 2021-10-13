How to find the best M.2 SSD for expanding PS5 storage

Sony PlayStation 5 owners who are running out of storage space will now find it easier to add extra storage. That's because the PS5's extra internal M.2 SSD slot is now open for business, as long as you have a compatible drive. Previously, that was only available to those with the beta version of Sony's PlayStation OS.

Before this, and before the beta, you could still add an external drive for PS4 games, but could only play PS4 games from it. PS5 games could be stored on an external drive, but not played.

These super fast M.2 drives are quite hard to find right now, especially ones with a built-in heatsink. That's required to prevent overheating, so if your drive doesn't have one, you'll have to add it manually. For example, the popular Samsung 980 Pro doesn't come with a heatsink attached, but the company plans to release a version with one later this year.

For those who already have an M.2 drive in hand, check out our how-to-install video below:

Sony has listed some specific guidelines as to what types of drives the PS5 will support, but not specific model recommendations. Based on the published specs, however, the SSD drive options listed below should all work. We're in the process of testing some of them, including the 4TB Seagate FireCuda 530, which we installed in this how-to feature.

Samsung 980 Pro With Heatsink Is an M.2 SSD Samsung This is the configuration a lot of people have been waiting for. But it's not going on sale until Oct. 29, and will be available in 1TB ($250) and 2TB capacities ($450) Check back for the buy link.

Crucial The P5 Plus can hit read speeds of up to 6,600Mbps. Its name evokes the PS5, so make of that what you will.

Samsung This Samsung 980 Pro 1TB drive needs a separate heatsink, but it's currently on sale at an excellent price for a fast 1TB drive.

Seagate Ready to go and available in 1-, 2- and 4-terabyte sizes. Note that due to its popularity, this particular Seagate FireCuda drive has frequently been out of stock, so grab one when you can.

Gigabyte Available in 1TB SSD and 2TB capacities, the Gigabyte will work in your PS5 out of the box. This, too, goes in and out of stock.

Amazon You can get the WD Black in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB. It already has a slim heatsink on it so you should be all set.

Sabrent For the more tech-savvy, you'll need to add a low-profile heatsink to it. It's available in 1, 2 and 4TB.

XPG You'll need to replace the heatsink on this SSD with a slimmer spreader. It's available in 1 and 2TB.