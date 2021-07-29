Sony's new PS5 software beta allows SSD installation, 3D audio on TVs

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The first software beta for the PlayStation 5 has arrived, with a few useful tricks: you can expand the internal SSD storage, and use the PS5's 3D audio effects on external speakers. Sony invited PS5 owners to register for the beta in June, but the update's arrived now.

The PS5 beta previews features that will come in final form to the PS5 later this year. If you're concerned about putting a beta on your $500 game console, hold off till then (we haven't tested it yet). It does have some notable upgrades: mainly, the chance to update your PS5 storage.

The ability to replace the internal fast SSD means that people could, finally, add more storage for your PS5 game downloads. The PS5 already enables plugging in USB-C SSD drives, but those can't be used to store PS5 games.

But, Sony has very specific guidance for what M.2 SSD drives are required, and how they need to be installed. According to Sony, the beta can be rolled back to the normal PS5 OS, but if that's done, the user-replaced SSD won't work. So be careful and keep that in mind.

Also of note: the immersive 3D audio that works via headphones on the PS5 also works with TV speakers using the beta software. The effect is calibrating using the DualSense microphone, according to Sony.

Other features in the beta, per Sony: