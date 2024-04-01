Only a Few Days Left to Save $400 on This HP Laptop

Combining a tablet and a laptop offers more versatility and efficiency, which is why two-in-one laptops are becoming more and more popular. For a limited time, Best Buy is offering a large discount on the HP Envy two-in-one touchscreen laptop. Originally $1,050, this laptop is now on sale for $400 less, bringing the price to just $650. Make sure to act fast as this deal is only available until April 3.

The HP x360 Envy two-in-one touchscreen laptop has a 15.6-inch screen and can be used for many different things. It uses a AMD Ryzen 7 7000 series processor, a high-end processor that works well for multi-tasking. This laptop also uses AMD Radeon and full high-definition resolution, perfect for watching movies, basic gaming and an overall solid graphics. With 16GB of RAM and 512GB of total memory, you can store all your pictures, downloads, and more, as well as edit your favorites.

With fast charge, you can reach up to 50% in just 30 minutes, and a run time of 12 hours on a full charge, you do not have to worry about your laptop running out of battery in the middle of an important task. Our experts love this laptop for its premium look and long battery life. This laptop is great for anyone from college students to entry-level gamers.

This deal is only here for a limited time, so be sure to make your purchase by April 3 to avoid disappointment. Your purchase also comes with a one-month free membership for Xbox Game Pass and a free six-month membership for Norton 360 with Lifelock Identify Advisor. This offer is too good to miss so be sure to take advantage of it while you can.

For other great deals on laptops, check out this list with the best laptop deals going on right now.