11-Inch OnePlus Pad Is the First Android Tablet From OnePlus

It's a big day for OnePlus fans. Along with the release of the new OnePlus 11 phone and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds, the company teased its first mechanical keyboard and, more fittingly for the mobile device maker, its first Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad. The green aluminum-clad tablet has an 11.6-inch display that curves into the body to help give it an 88% screen-to-body ratio.

The Pad has an industry-first 7:5 ratio screen with a 144Hz refresh rate that should make it great for smooth-looking video and gaming. The screen supports Dolby Vision while the speaker system supports Dolby Atmos and OnePlus' omni-bearing sound field technology for more immersive audio that adjusts between the right and left channels based on the screen's position.

OnePlus

The OnePlus Pad's 9,510-mAh battery can play video for more than 14.5 hours and can stay in standby for one month, OnePlus said in its announcement. It also supports high-speed 67-watt charging, filling up its large pack in only 80 minutes.

Pricing and availability were not announced but will be available in the coming weeks. However, whatever the price, it will come with a OnePlus Stylo stylus and a OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. That should make this a good competitor to options like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8.