OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Hands-On: Brings the Bass and Better ANC

OnePlus has just taken the wraps off its latest superphone for 2023, the OnePlus 11 5G. And to go with it, the company has also launched an update to its top-end earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Along with improvements to battery life and active noise cancelation, these new earbuds pack a deeper sound and will go on sale in the US on 16 Feb for $179.

We've tried 'em, and we like 'em. Here's what you need to know.

Physically, they're almost identical to the first generation Buds Pro. They're small in size, with a metallic stem and weigh only 4.9 grams each (0.17 ounces). They're comfortable to wear (I used the large silicon tips) and could even sleep in them without any issue. My review set came in a new green color (that matches the new OnePlus phone) which stands out nicely against the usual black or white earbuds out there.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus partnered with audio firm Dynaudio for a better sound. The new Buds pack dual drivers; one is 11 millimeters and the other is 6 millimeters, allowing the new earbuds to handle bass and treble frequencies independently. The result is a powerful, punchy bass that provides a satisfying thump in your skull, but not at the expense of higher frequencies. Tracks like Periphery's Prayer Position, Don Broco's Endorphins and Muse's Won't Stand Down were reproduced with powerful but controlled bass tones, while guitars, cymbals and vocals were still able to cut clearly through the mix.

There's a stronger emphasis on bass than you get with Apple's AirPods Pro 2, and that won't be to everyone's taste. Fans of bass-led rock and metal, EDM, pop, or anything with a lot of low-end power to it are well catered for here. Fans of acoustic or classical music who want a more faithful reproduction should look towards Apple's buds.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus promises up to 48 decibels of active noise cancelation and while I can't say if that figure is accurate, I can say the noise canceling performs extremely well. Background noise in a cafe was almost entirely removed and even the sound of traffic as I walked to a major road was severely reduced. The Buds were great when I was listening to quieter acoustic-led music or podcasts.

Battery life is good, with up to 25 hours of listening time with noise canceling switched on (including the battery case) or up to 39 without. The buds are IP55 rated against water, which will help keep them safe from rain or during a particularly sweaty workout.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's early days, but I'm pleased with the performance from the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 so far. Bass-led metal is my genre of choice so I feel like they're suited well for me. But I'll wait for our long-time audio expert David Carnoy to give his final verdict on the overall quality and on how well they really stack up against the competition.