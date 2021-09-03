Microsoft's Surface event is today. How to watch the announcements live

Scott Stein/CNET

It's been nearly a decade since Microsoft surprised the tech industry with its first Surface hybrid tablet. Until that moment in 2012, Microsoft had primarily been a software company. Fast-forward to 2021, and Microsoft is a hardware veteran, making well-regarded Surface tablets, laptops and desktops. The company makes headphones, keyboards, mice and pens too. It even jumped back into making phones, with the Surface Duo last year.

This year, the company's expected to announce updates for many of its Surface products, including the rumored Surface Duo 2 phone. (Here are all the Microsoft Surface rumors swirling ahead of the event.) But what makes this year's announcement that much more interesting is its timing, set for Wednesday. The company's event will happen less than two weeks before the company begins rolling out Windows 11, its biggest Windows software update in six years.

Below is our live coverage of the event, which starts at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.

Bumpy ride 6 a.m. PT 6 a.m. PT The thing I remember from when Microsoft announced its first Surface tablet devices in 2012 was how upset PC makers were with Microsoft. I was covering the PC industry at the time, and Microsoft gave them little warning about this new device. Microsoft had been playing with tablet ideas for years, even creating a prototype called the Courier, that lit up the internet when it leaked back in 2009. Microsoft eventually killed the project, in favor of its Windows 8 software and the Surface tablet project. By the way, if you want to go down memory lane, here's the video demo that leaked: When the Surface launched in fall of 2012, CNET's Eric Franklin said it was "innovative" in his review at the time, and that its keyboard cover accessories were "the best way to type on a tablet, period." But he also said Windows software wasn't a good match, and that it left users in an "app desert."

5:30 a.m. PT 5:30 a.m. PT It's been interesting to follow Microsoft's hardware ambitions over the years. The company started its Surface line of products back in 2012, ahead of the release of Windows 8. At the time, the Surface an unusual take on the still burgeoning tablet form factor. Microsoft's surprise announcement wasn't so much the idea of a Windows tablet -- plenty of companies had been trying to sell those -- but rather the keyboard cover. Though some iPad cases had keyboards integrated into them, the Surface largely changed how we thought of tablet accessories. It had so much impact in fact that Apple followed Microsoft's lead, and created its own take on the keyboard cover with the first iPad Pro in 2016.

Welcome 5 a.m. PT 5 a.m. PT Well, here we are, ahead of Microsoft's big hardware event for the year. Rumors seem to have settled on the company announcing an updated phone-not-phone Surface Duo 2, in addition to the pretty much expected updates to the Surface Pro, Surface Go and other Surface products. READ MORE: Microsoft Surface event 2021: All the rumors, predictions and announcements to expect on Sept. 22

Microsoft also teased at least one other change in its announcement for the event, tweeting a profile image of what appears to be a thinner Surface tablet device than it's offered so far. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled.

When is the Microsoft Surface Event?

Microsoft's event will be held entirely online, starting Sept. 22 at 8 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. ET, 4 p.m. BST and Sept. 23 at 1 a.m. in Sydney, Australia.

Where can I stream Microsoft's announcements?

The event will be livestreamed on Microsoft's website. CNET will cover the event live, as we always have, with real-time updates, insights and analysis you can only find here.

What can expect from the Surface event?

Microsoft's gotten progressively better at holding online events. Despite the glitchy struggles it faced during its Windows 11 reveal, the tech giant's taken a similar tack as companies like Apple, Samsung and Sony, which have put significant resources into creating slickly edited presentations. With the company putting so much effort into its surface line, as well as the recent promotion of product chief Panos Panay to Microsoft's senior leadership team, it's a good sign the presentation will be a worthwhile watch.