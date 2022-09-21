Microsoft Schedules Surface Launch Event for Oct. 12

Microsoft has announced a Surface launch event for Oct. 12, a little over a month after Apple's unveiling of the iPhone 14 at its "Far Out" event on Sept. 7.

Details on what Microsoft will promote at the event, which starts at 10 a.m. ET, are still slim, though rumors include the new Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Pro 9 convertibles and a large-screen Surface Studio 3 all-in-one desktop, CNET's sister site ZDNet reported.



According to the site WinFuture, Microsoft may only release Laptop 5 models powered by Intel, not AMD, and charge $1,180 (€1,200) for a 13.5-inch model and at least $1,475 (€1,500) for a 15-inch display.

October 12 is also when Microsoft will hold its Ignite IT Pro conference and one day after Meta's metaverse event, Meta Connect.