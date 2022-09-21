Windows 11's Big Update New Nvidia GPUs $450 Off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro iPhone 14 Deals Per-Mile Car Insurance Adnan Syed of 'Serial' Freed Best Full Mattresses iPhone 14 Upgrade?
Microsoft Schedules Surface Launch Event for Oct. 12

It's rumored the company could be unveiling the new Surface Laptop 5.

A save-the-date notice on the Microsoft website teases the company's next big launch event on Oct. 12.
Microsoft has announced a Surface launch event for Oct. 12, a little over a month after Apple's unveiling of the iPhone 14 at its "Far Out" event on Sept. 7.

Details on what Microsoft will promote at the event, which starts at 10 a.m. ET, are still slim, though rumors include the new Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Pro 9 convertibles and a large-screen Surface Studio 3 all-in-one desktop, CNET's sister site ZDNet reported.

According to the site WinFuture, Microsoft may only release Laptop 5 models powered by Intel, not AMD, and charge $1,180 (€1,200) for a 13.5-inch model and at least $1,475 (€1,500) for a 15-inch display.

October 12 is also when Microsoft will hold its Ignite IT Pro conference and one day after Meta's metaverse event, Meta Connect.