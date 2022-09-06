Meta Connect, Facebook's VR Conference, Will Be on Oct. 11

Meta Connect, the tech giant's annual virtual reality conference, will take place on Oct. 11 this year, the company said on Tuesday. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the event in a Facebook post, saying simply "See you at Meta Connect on Oct 11."

The site for the virtual event teases that people will be able to "discover how the metaverse is being built by many and why collaboration is the key to it all." Meta said it'll also offer a look at progress the company has made as well as at what's to come in the near and far future.

At last year's event, Zuckerberg revealed his company's new name, Meta, a nod to its focus on building the metaverse. "This is the next chapter of our work, and, we believe, for the internet overall," Zuckerberg said at the time.

Zuckerberg also teased Project Cambria, the company's next virtual reality headset, which is expected to be more advanced and more expensive. In August, Zuckerberg said that the headset would come out in October and that more details would be revealed at Connect.

The virtual event will be livestreamed on the Reality Labs Facebook page at 7 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Oct. 11.

See also: Best VR Headsets of 2022