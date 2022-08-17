Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Android 13 Best Wireless Earbuds QLED vs. OLED TVs Air Conditioners Fitness Supplements Shower Filters
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Computing

Logitech Chorus Upgrades Quest 2 VR audio For $100

The headstrap add-on's an alternative to BYO headphones.

Scott Stein headshot
Scott Stein
Meta Quest 2 with Logitech Chorus headphone strap attached
The Logitech Chorus adds flip-up headphones to the Quest 2.
Logitech

There's not much you can do to make a VR headset's video better short of buying a new headset, but a better pair of headphones could make a big difference for audio. The two-year-old Quest 2 has serviceable built-in audio via small speakers in its headband, but the new Logitech Chorus adds over-ear headphone upgrades for an extra $100, available Aug. 30. But this might be too pricey an upgrade for a headset that's already $101 more expensive.

The over-ear headphones are part of an entirely new headband that powers via the USB-C port, and has its own passthrough USB-C for charging. The headband also looks to be more comfortable, similar to the Elite battery strap made by Meta, minus the extra battery. The integrated audio has a look similar to what PC VR headsets like HTC Vive and Valve Index have used. A clever feature also mutes audio when the over-ear floating-type headphones are flipped up.

You could, of course, also just plug your own headphones into the Quest 2 using the headphone jack. The Chorus could be a better option for anyone who's wanted a comfier pro-style headband and better over-ear audio, too. Meta's not expected to have a true Quest 3 headset out this year, but a more expensive Pro headset codenamed Cambria could be arriving soon, possibly with audiovisual upgrades. In the meantime, the Chorus might be a solution to mildly upgrade the Quest 2 you already have.