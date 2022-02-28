Lenovo's Updated IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Might Be All You Need On the Go

One of Lenovo's most popular Chromebooks is getting a full update for 2022, as part of the company's many announcements for Mobile World Congress. The 10-inch IdeaPad Duet Chromebook proved to be a hit when it was released in 2020 because it was small, performed well and it was cheap, at less than $300. This updated version, the IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook, is filled with improvements that certainly address a few of the shortcomings of the original.

The Duet 3 is now an 11-inch Chrome OS tablet with a 2K-resolution display. The occasionally sluggish MediaTek processor has been replaced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, which should perk up the performance from the original and even the similarly sized HP Chromebook x2, which is running on the first-gen 7c compute platform.

Josh Goldman/CNET

Lenovo addressed two of my biggest gripes about the first-gen model. One of those was that it only had one USB-C port. That might not sound like a big deal, but it made charging and also using the port for anything else impossible without a hub or adapter. The new Duet 3 has USB-C ports on both sides so you can charge and connect a monitor or storage at the same time.

The second issue was the keyboard, which was cramped and had some half-sized keys. It just wasn't a good typing experience for more than dashing off a quick email. The larger display size of the new version means Lenovo had a little extra room for the keys and touchpad on the updated keyboard, and key travel is also a tiny bit better at 1.4 millimeters. The keyboard, as well as a folio kickstand, are still included, too. That's in stark contrast to some Windows-based slates that force you to buy the keyboard separately. There's pen support also, but Lenovo doesn't include one in the box.

Josh Goldman/CNET

The new keyboard is also better when you're not using it. With the original, you really had to fully remove the keyboard to use the Duet as a tablet. Now, you can flip the keyboard around to the rear and it will magnetically snap to the display and simultaneously disable the keyboard and touchpad.

Of course, these improvements mean the Duet 3 is not going to be as cheap at launch as its predecessor. It's expected to start around $400 when it's available in May. That converts to roughly £300 or AU$555.

Josh Goldman/CNET

Lenovo also expanded the Duet line beyond Chromebooks and will now use the Duet name for all of its two-in-ones with detachable keyboards, including the new IdeaPad Duet 5i coming in July.

The Duet 5i is expected to start at $750 and is a 12-inch Windows 11 tablet with a detachable keyboard folio. Lenovo will also offer an optional backlit keyboard for the device, which will make this a nicer option for dimly lit conference rooms and lecture halls. It'll be available with up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 but the base model is a basic Pentium chip. Fully loaded, though, it sounds like this might be a good alternative to a Microsoft Surface Pro. It looks like we'll have to wait till summer to find out, though.

Lenovo has added new models to its IdeaPad Flex Chromebook and Windows 11 two-in-one convertible lineups as well. They feature the latest processors from AMD and Intel, brighter, higher-resolution display options and redesigned hinges that lift the rear of the laptops when opened for better cooling and ergonomics. The new Flex 5 and 5i will be available in May in 14- and 16-inch sizes, with a choice of AMD or Intel processors starting as low as $620. The 14-inch Flex 5i Chromebook arrives in June and starts at $500. A 15-inch Flex 3i Chromebook will be available starting at $400.

If you'd prefer an Android tablet, Lenovo updated its Tab M10 Plus with a brighter 1080p 10.6-inch 2K LCD display, an octa-core processor and up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus pen support. The tablet will have up to 12 hours of battery life as well. Look for it in June starting at $190.