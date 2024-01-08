Lenovo Announces a Horde of New Legion Gaming Laptops

The flagship Legion 9i updated with 14th-gen Intel HX processors is the headliner among the many gaming laptops Lenovo announced at CES, but it's far from the only new model that gamers will see from Lenovo in the coming months. Below the Legion 9i are more mainstream Legion 7i and 5i updates, as well as new models in the Legion Slim and Legion Pro lines. Not to be left out, the budget LOQ line will also see updates this spring.

Legion updates are legion

Lenovo



The 16-inch Legion 9i will feature up to an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU and RTX 4090 graphics. Lenovo's LA3-P AI chip is on board to manage system thermals and performance. The Legion 9i features a mini-LED display with a 3.2K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, and up to 64GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM. Each laptop features a unique forged carbon top cover.

The Lenovo Legion 9i will be available later this month starting at $4,399.

Core i9 14900HX processors are also available in the more approachably priced Legion 7i and Legion 5i models with up to RTX 4070 graphics. Meanwhile, the new Legion Slim 5 features up to an AMD Ryzen 8040 series CPU and RTX 4070 GPU. This trio, too, features Lenovo's LA3-P AI chip to help optimize frame rates and performance. The 16-inch Legion 7i gives you a choice of a 3.2K, 165Hz or 2.5K, 240Hz IPS panel, while both the Legion 5i and Legion Slim 5 offer only the latter option.

The Lenovo Legion 7i ships in March starting at $2,099, and the Legion 5i ships in April starting at $1,399. The AMD-based graphics Legion Slim 5 ships in April starting at $1,499.

Joining the Legion parade of updates are two Legion Pro models that also feature up to a Core i9-14900HX CPU. The Legion Pro 7 lets you pair the CPU with up to RTX 4090 graphics, while the Legion Pro 5i goes up to an RTX 4070. Both models feature up to 32GB of RAM and IPS displays with a 2.5K (2,560x1,600-pixel) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i ships in March starting at $2,699, and the Legion Pro 5i will be available later this month starting at $1,499.

New budget LOQ laptops coming soon, too

Lenovo



Pronounced "lock," Lenovo's LOQ line of budget gaming laptops debuted last year and will see updates hit in April. The most interesting is the new Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9 that will feature up to a Core i7-14700HX and RTX 4060 graphics powering a 15.6-inch, 16:9 IPS display with either a 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate or a 1080p resolution and 144Hz rate. The Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9 ships in April starting at $799.