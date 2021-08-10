HP Chromebook x2 11 is a Qualcomm-powered detachable 2-in-1 starting at $600

HP

HP announced Tuesday the Chromebook x2 11, the latest detachable two-in-one to take advantage of Chrome OS' tablet-friendly gesture controls and USI pen support. Unlike similar models, such as Lenovo's Duet and Asus' recently released that uses MediaTek processors, HP partnered with Qualcomm and used its Snapdragon 7c compute platform, making the x2 11 the world's first Chromebook detachable with optional 4G LTE and up to 11 hours of battery life.

The tablet is built around an 11-inch, 2K-resolution, 3:2-ratio display. It's bundled with a full-size detachable keyboard with an oversize touchpad. HP is also including a new wireless rechargeable USI pen that attaches to the side of the tablet. The x2 11 will also have exclusive access to Google Cursive, a new web app designed for writing and drawing on Chromebooks.

HP

The HP Chromebook x2 11 is expected sometime in August at Best Buy. It will also be available in October direct from HP starting at a price of $600. That roughly converts to £434 and AU$814.

Chromebooks, laptops and tablets that run on Google's Chrome OS, are in wide use in education and business. Spurred by the pandemic, Chromebooks quickly became crucial distance-learning and work devices and the total combined worldwide PC/Chromebook market grew over 10% year over year, according to research firm Gartner.

HP

HP also announced a Chrome all-in-one desktop. Called a Chromebase, these desktops are usually aimed at commercial users. The HP Chromebase, however, is designed for a home Chrome experience for work, school and entertainment.

The HP Chromebase features a 21.5-inch full-HD touchscreen that can tilt up 20 degrees as well as be rotated 90 degrees. A 5-megapixel webcam built into the display should make this a good option for group video chats and it has a privacy shutter to block it when not in use. The desktop will be configured with up to an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, up to 16GB of memory and up to a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Available in August direct from HP, the Chromebase 21.5-inch all-in-one desktop is expected to start at $600. HP says it will also be available at select US retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.