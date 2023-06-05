Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Hands-On With the MacBook Air 15-Inch

The biggest MacBook Air is a welcome upgrade for older eyes like mine.

Dan Ackerman Editorial Director / Computers and Gaming
Dan Ackerman leads CNET's coverage of computers and gaming hardware. A New York native and former radio DJ, he's also a regular TV talking head and the author of "The Tetris Effect" (Hachette/PublicAffairs), a non-fiction gaming and business history book that has earned rave reviews from the New York Times, Fortune, LA Review of Books, and many other publications. "Upends the standard Silicon Valley, Steve Jobs/Mark Zuckerberg technology-creation myth... the story shines." -- The New York Times
Dan Ackerman/CNET

After getting some hands-on time with the new 15-inch MacBook Air, introduced at WWDC 2023, I can safely say that it feels like... a slightly bigger 13-inch MacBook Air. And to me, that's a good thing.

I always thought a 15-inch Air was a good idea, even back when I first wrote about the concept about a decade ago. A MacBook Pro is an expensive investment, at least $2,000 today, but sometimes you just want a bigger screen, not necessarily the faster processors, extra ports or other MacBook Pro features.

For me, the main reason is that I work primarily with text, and frankly a 13-inch screen is just too small for all-day, every day use. I regularly bump my Google Docs up to 125% or even 150%. Hey, when you get to my age, you'll probably find the same thing.

It might surprise you to learn that Apple, until today, has not had a 15-inch laptop for a few years. It's still the default laptop screen size for many Windows users, especially in office environments. But Apple killed the 15-inch MacBook Pro, leaving it without any skin in the 15-inch laptop game.

The MacBook Pro currently comes in 14- and 16-inch sizes, and the current Air was previously 13-inch-only. (There was also an 11-inch Air once upon a time, as well as a 12-inch system just called "MacBook.") But now, the MacBook lineup has 13-, 14-, 15- and 16-inch models.

The design looks and feels just like the 13-inch M2 Air I currently use almost daily. Apple calls it the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop, although I think some LG Gram models must come close, and might weigh less. Side by side, the 15-inch Air is 0.45 inches thick and weighs 3.3 pounds. The 13-inch Air is 0.44 inches thick and weighs 2.7 pounds. 

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Apple promises 18 hours of battery life and, again, based on what I know of current MacBook specs and performance, that doesn't sound unreasonable. With the same overall design and same chip, what you gain with the larger 15-inch body is... a larger battery. If you opened up the chassis of your current MacBook Air, you'd find it's basically a huge battery inside, with some computer components crammed in alongside it. Bigger body, bigger battery, more battery life.

The 15-inch Air is fanless, because it's using the same M2 chip as the fanless 13-inch model, and the bigger chassis gives it even more room for passive airflow and cooling, so that doesn't surprise me.

The screen is already high-res enough that moving up to 15 inches doesn't affect sharpness. There's a very tiny bump to the screen resolution over the 13-inch, going from 2,560x1,664 to 2,880x1,864 pixels. And carrying the system in my hand, it felt light enough that I could cart it around in my shoulder bag, although for an everyday commute I'd still probably stick with the 13-inch Air. Both come in the same starlight, midnight, space gray and silver color options. 

One of the things I liked most about the 15-inch Air is something I predicted in my WWDC preview from a few weeks ago. Since it's the same basic design, same chip, and mostly the same features and capabilities as the 13-inch Air, there was no reason to give it a big price bump. And indeed, the 15-inch Air starts at $1,299 (£1,399, AU$2,199), which strikes me as reasonable. Especially when the 13-inch M2 Air was, until today, $1,199 -- it just got a price chop on its one-year anniversary to $1,099. So the bigger screen is now a $200 add-on, which isn't nothing, but also isn't as bad as it could be.

This is based on my very brief hands-on time with the device at WWDC, and I look forward to getting a deeper look at the 15-inch MacBook Air in the near future.