Grab Refurbished Kindles and Fire Tablets for As Low As $20

Let's face it, electronics are typically expensive. But if you don't mind forgoing the latest models, refurbished items can be a terrific alternative that can save you a load of cash. If you're in the market for a tablet or e-reader, Woot is offering on refurbished Amazon Fire Tablets for as little as $20 and Kindle e-readers for as low as $30. And if buying refurbished things makes you nervous, have no fear -- the devices come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. This offer is valid now through May 25 while supplies last.

With a Fire tablet you'll be able to access the top streaming services to watch your favorite movies and TV shows, listen to music, make video calls, read eBooks, play games and much more. The $20 refurbished (7th gen) is where you'll find the lowest prices of the sale, but for just $40, you can snag the more updated (7th gen), which comes with a larger 1080p full HD touchscreen display, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and gets up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

There are a variety of Kindle e-readers available as well, with the 10th gen as the most budget-friendly option at just $30. It is, however, the ad-supported version. For $35 you can score the 2015 edition and starting at $55 you can get the 2018 model of the , which is waterproof and has more storage, but is also ad-supported. Covers are available for both models, too.

The 2016 is marked down to $80 and includes a premium leather cover with your purchase. Or you can grab the model from 2018 starting at $90, which is IPX8 rated to protect against immersion in water for up to an hour, making it a good option for reading in the tub, by the pool or at the beach.

Keep in mind that while these units have been tested and verified internally by Amazon, these items are used and therefore may have cosmetic blemishes. However, if you don't mind a little wear, this offer is hard to beat. Shop the entire sale selection at Woot.