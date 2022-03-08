Grab a Factory Reconditioned Galaxy Tablet for as Low as $99

Juan Garzon / CNET

Looking for the portability, convenience and long-lasting battery of a tablet? Right now you can snag a great deal on factory-reconditioned Galaxy tablets at Woot. That means it's an item that's been inspected and restored to fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner, and that your purchase will be covered by a 90-day Samsung warranty.

If you don't mind one of the previous-gen Galaxy tablets, now is the time to . But hurry -- this deal is only here now through March 12 at 10 p.m. PT or while supplies last.

There are deals on several different models, ranging from the to the , each offering different specs and features. Devices come with screen sizes ranging from 8 to 12 inches and storage space ranging from 32GB to 512GB. Two come equipped with covers and one with a stylus, so browse the whole collection to find the right device to meet your needs. No matter which Galaxy Tablet catches you eye, you'll be able to take your entertainment wherever you go, as each tablet is perfect for streaming shows or movies, reading and browsing the internet, playing games and more.

Plus, with the Samsung warranty, you can rest easy that your purchase is guaranteed to meet the performance standards of a brand new device. Samsung's tablets regularly rank on our best tablets list. If you're looking for something else, be sure to check out all of the best tablet deals right now.