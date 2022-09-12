iOS 16 Is Here Disney D23 Expo: Everything Announced iPhone 14 vs. 13 iPhone 14 Preorder Deals $200 Off Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Best Wi-Fi Speakers Apple TV Plus: Best Movies Roku Software Update
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Computing

Google Reportedly Cancels Next Version of Pixelbook Laptop to Cut Costs

Google also dissolved the team building it, a report says.

Macy Meyer headshot
Macy Meyer
2 min read
google pixelbook go open on a table
Google released the Pixelbook Go in 2019 -- which now seems to be the last in its line of laptops. 
Juan Garzon / CNET

I hope you weren't planning on purchasing a new Pixelbook laptop, because Google will no longer be developing it, according to a report Monday from The Verge. The report, citing an unnamed source, detailed that the tech giant has canceled all plans to release the next version of the Pixelbook, and is also transferring the employees building the computer to other teams across the company. 

The Pixelbook was rumored to release in 2023, and was reportedly "far along in development." As recently as May 2022, Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh said there would be future Pixelbooks.

Read also: Google Announces Fall Pixel Event on Oct. 6

This move seems to be part of the company's effort to save money. The report cites that Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, has recently stated that Google intends to cut back on hiring and cut some projects in light of recent economic hardships. 

Now playing: Watch this: Google's 2022 Pixel Lineup
8:04

"In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes," Pichai wrote in a July memo. "In other cases, that means pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas." 

Google began its Pixel branding in 2017 with the first Pixelbook Chromebook. The tech giant released the Pixelbook Go, an ultra lightweight Chromebook, in 2019. Google has also launched Pixel phones -- announcing its Pixel 7 Series at the annual Google developer conference in May -- Pixel earbuds and is reportedly set to release its first Pixel smartwatch this fall.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More for Google Pixel