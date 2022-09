Google's fall hardware event is set for Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, the company announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

The event is likely to feature much of the hardware Google announced at I/O 2022 in May, including the Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro.

It's all coming together.



Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET.



Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

Google will air the event live on its events page and will have a recording available for anyone unable to attend the live broadcast. Registration is not required to view the event.

More to come.