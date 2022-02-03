Josh Miller/CNET

Google launched a Chromebook repair program Thursday to help schools in the US find information about repairable devices in an effort to make a more sustainable technological ecosystem. The program collects information on what devices schools can easily repair and what tools are required to make those repairs. The program will also show manufacturer guidelines on how to repair those devices.

Acer, a Chromebook manufacturer, already provides training to schools on how to repair devices. Some of these schools already have their own repair programs with names like "Chromestop" and "Chrome Depot." Google also made a guide on how to set up a school repair program.

"On-campus repair programs enable students to help their own school by conducting safe and rapid repairs of Chromebooks, while also teaching them a valuable transferable skill that can help them pursue a career in the IT field," James Vick, vice president of customer service for Acer Pan America, said.

The program currently offers repair guides for six Acer laptops and tablets and three Lenovo laptops, and shows information on how to repair components like keyboards, displays and speakers.

Many US school districts supplied their students with Chromebooks at the start of the pandemic to help with remote learning. The devices run Chrome OS and are often more affordable than similar devices offered by competitors.