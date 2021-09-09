Get this Full HD, 60fps webcam from Anker for $100 (save $30)

Lori Grunin/CNET

If you're working a remote job, attending online classes or doing anything else that requires regular online meetings, chances are you've realized the built-in camera on your computer just isn't cutting it. If so, it's time to look into a quality webcam. We all know that a great microphone or pair of headphones can enhance your sound quality, but sometimes we forgo a quality webcam as a part of our digital arsenal when working from home. The is a great choice for anyone needing webcam that not only keeps you in frame using AI technology, but also does a great job of lighting your face. This webcam is usually $130, but it's $30 off today.

The best thing about this webcam from Anker is its 1080p, 60fps camera, which automatically color-adjusts to ensure your lighting is consistent during calls, even when the lighting conditions in your home aren't the best. And if you're worried about privacy, you can simply move the included cover over the camera after your meetings are over. However, you'll want to consider pairing this webcam with a high-quality microphone or headset, as its sound is its weakest feature. Overall, the Anker PowerConf C300 is still a solid choice for anyone needing a reliable webcam, and its current price matches its lowest on record.

