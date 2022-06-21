Best Webcam Prime Day Deals: Options Starting at Just $19

A webcam can be a great way to improve the quality of your video calls, which have become an important part of our daily lives. Whether you're catching up with friends, talking to family or even working remotely, conferencing and video calls have become a crucial part of keeping in touch with one another.

Laptop webcams are not always the best option for video calls. They can be low-quality, and the webcam might not be in the best position for your needs. A separate webcam can give you a better image and has features most built-in cameras lack. While video quality may not be the most important part of the call, it never hurts to look great while chatting with friends and co-workers. Using a great webcam will help you look and sound more professional, and there are some great webcam deals to take advantage of, particularly with Prime Day coming up, starting July 12.

Early Prime deals are already in full swing, and we've gathered all the best webcam deals available. From affordable options that are good for moderate usage to cameras made for streamers, we've rounded up options for everyone. Be sure to check out the entire list below and see if any will work for you.

Logitech This Logitech webcam is compact and folds up neatly so that you can travel anywhere with it. Inside, there's a built-in microphone, so it's an all-in-one answer to your video calling needs. Using the Logitech software you can one-click capture and upload video clips to sites like YouTube and Twitter. And it has HD Light Correction to help enhance your video quality and keep things looking great even in poorly lit situations.

Lori Grunin/CNET If you're looking for an affordable webcam that has a physical shutter cover, this may be the one for you. It has a 110-degree field of view for capturing the space around you for your video calls and the built-in microphone offers noise cancellation, as well. All you have to do is plug it in and start using it, and it works with Mac, Chrome OS and Windows.

Lori Grunin/CNET If you frequently find that you don't have enough light for your video calls but don't want to get a big lighting setup, this may be the webcam for you. It offers a 1080p feed at 30 fps and has a built-in ring light with adjustable brightness to keep your face properly lit during your calls.

Centon This portable webcam has mounting options for either sitting on top of your monitor or on a tripod, depending on how you need to use it at that moment. There's a built-in microphone (without noise cancellation), and getting it ready to use is as simple as connecting the USB cable to your computer and firing up a video call of your choice.

Lori Grunin/CNET Razer's 1080p Kiyo Pro webcam has a wide-angle lens that you can actually adjust the field of view on. It comes with a mount that you can use to sit it on a monitor as well as a small tripod, making it versatile and great for just about any situation. The adaptive light sensor helps keep the picture clear even in environments that don't offer great lighting conditions.

XPCam This webcam features 1080p resolution, automatic light correction and a 110-degree wide-screen perspective view, which is a great option for video conferencing or and multiperson chat. The microphone can pick up your voice from up to 10 feet away and its universal clip works with laptops, desktop monitors and other flat surfaces. It also has a privacy shutter and comes with a tripod stand, so you have the flexibility to use the camera however you want. It connects through USB with no additional driver required. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the best deal.

Amazon This 1080p webcam works with all computers, including Mac, Windows and Chromebooks. The video quality is more than enough for personal group chats with friends and remote business calls. It has a physical privacy shutter so that you can cover the camera lens when it's not in use, just to be extra-cautious. Getting it set up is as simple as plugging it in and starting to use it.

Logitech This webcam offers ultra-4K high-definition resolution to keep you looking your professional best. It also features 5x HD zoom and RightLight 3 with HDR technology that automatically adjusts, even working with low-light and backlit situations to keep you illuminated and clear. This webcam also features dual omnidirectional mics with noise-canceling technology. It even has three field-of-view presets to allow you to show more of your environment or keep a narrow focus on yourself depending on your needs and preferences. Read our Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam preview.