Get a $39 400GB SD card for your new Switch

Christmas morning has officially come and gone, and if you were really good this year, you might have had a flashy new piece of tech waiting for you underneath the tree. Whether you unwrapped a new Switch OLED console, or a new camera, laptop or phone, some extra storage will help you get the most out of your new device. Thanksfully, today only you can save over 40% on a new SD card or external hard drive at Amazon's storage sale.
No matter what kind of additional memory you're looking for, there's a good chance you can snag it for less at this one-day sale. If you're looking to buff up the amount of games you new Switch can hold, you'll need a microSD card, such as this 400GB SanDisk model that you can grab for just $39 today, down $31 from its regular price. If you're looking for some serious storage in the form of an external hard drive, you can grab this portable and durable 2TB SanDisk SSD for just $200, a whopping 57% discount. And if you're just looking for a handy way to hold onto some pictures or music your computer doesn't have room for anymore, you can pick up this 512GB USB-C flash drive for over half off. All discounts are featured as a part of Amazon's "Deal of the Day" and are only valid until tonight at 3AM (EST), so act fast.