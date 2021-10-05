Best Lenovo laptop deals: Get a Legion Y540 with RTX graphics for $830

Deal Savings Price











Has your current laptop lost a step? It might be time to invest in a new model that can better keep up with your work and streaming needs. Lenovo recently refreshed many of its laptop lines with the latest AMD and Intel processors, the newest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one convertible Yogas to a budget gaming laptop, are available at deep discounts.

There are a number of ThinkPads on sale, including the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and the stellar ThinkPad X1 Yoga. And check out the Legion Y540 on sale -- it's one of the most affordable gaming laptops you'll find with RTX graphics.

You'll need discount codes for most of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but the codes should appear on Lenovo's website, too. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can get a well-equipped model of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad at a solid discount with code THINKOCT. It features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, a massive 32GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14S is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14, though not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. You can save more than $1,000 with code THINKOCT on this configuration, which features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch screen has full-HD resolution and is rated for an acceptable 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Just a bit bulkier than the ThinkPad T14S, the workhorse ThinkPad T14 is still a trim 14-inch laptop and provides more performance for your dollar. This model is nearly half price with code TPANNUALDEAL2 and serves up an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch screen has full HD resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This ThinkPad X13 is another ultraportable option for those who can't afford the high prices of the X1 Carbon. This model is discounted with code THINKOCT and features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio to provide more vertical space (so less scrolling), with a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution, and is rated for a sufficient 300 nits of brightness.

Lori Grunin/CNET The X1 Extreme is no ordinary ThinkPad. This model serves up a 16-inch display, with 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution and rated for an impressive 400 nits of brightness. It features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics that allow you to go beyond basic office tasks and engage in content creation and a bit of gaming. You can save more than $1,000 on it with code THINKOCT.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. This model is better than half price with code THINKOCT and features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch screen features a 16:10 aspect ratio for more vertical space than wider 16:9 screens and is rated for an impressive 500 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. This discounted model features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen has full-HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Lenovo The Legion Y540 lacks the aluminum chassis of the higher-end Legion 7i but packs a punch inside its molded-plastic enclosure. You can save $270 on this model that features a ninth-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. You miss out on Nvidia's latest RTX 30-series graphics and a faster 120Hz or 144Hz display, but the RTX 2060 still features real-time ray tracing that reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The 15.6-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and is rated for a meager 250 nits of brightness. This budget gaming laptop will let you game at 1080p and 60 frames per second.