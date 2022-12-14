Best Laptops and Tablets to Give as Holiday Gifts for 2022

No matter why you're shopping for one, the holidays are the best time of year to score a great deal on a new laptop or tablet. But giving a laptop as a present can be tricky unless you know how the recipient is most likely to use the gadget. For instance, students using laptops for streaming or word processing have much different needs than PC gamers. Our recommendations of the best laptops and tablets to give as holiday gifts take many different laptop users into account and are designed to help make your decision easier.

Most if not all of these laptops and tablets will be discounted through the holiday shopping season. The prices listed below are the available deals we've found. But deals come and go, so we'll continue to update this list with current sale prices as we spot them. If you need more options than those listed below, check out our full best laptops of 2022 list, where you'll also find links to our top picks across all categories of laptops.

Josh Goldman/CNET Thanks to a new design, a larger display (13.6 inches versus the previous 13.3 inches), a faster M2 chip and a long-awaited upgrade to a higher-res webcam, the 2022 version of the MacBook Air remains our top choice for the most universally useful laptop in Apple's lineup, with one caveat. At $1,199, the $200 increase over the traditional $999 MacBook Air starting price is a disappointment. That's why the less expensive MacBook Air M1 is still our go-to recommendation for a MacOS laptop for basic everyday use. Still, we like everything else about it and is our first choice if you're considering an Air and don't mind spending more. Read our MacBook Air M2 review.

Josh Goldman/CNET HP packed a lot of value into the Aero 13: Eye-pleasing magnesium-aluminum chassis, strong processing performance, long battery life, a bright, colorful display and a weight of around 2 pounds (0.91 kilograms). Amazingly, with all that it offers though, it has an affordable starting price. Read our HP Pavilion Aero 13 review.

This thin, 3-pound convertible is a solid choice for anyone who needs a laptop for office or schoolwork. The all-metal chassis gives it a premium look and feel, and it has a comfortable keyboard and a responsive, smooth precision touchpad. Though it's light on extra features compared to its premium linemate, the Yoga 9i, it does have one of Lenovo's sliding shutters for its webcam that gives you privacy when you want it. And it has a long battery life to boot at 12 hours, 45 minutes in our tests. The latest version with 12th-gen Intel processors has a list price that starts at $999 (though holiday discounts are already available and you can find it for much less right now). Read our Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 review.

Josh Goldman/CNET Acer had one of the best Chromebooks available in 2021 with the Spin 713, and now it's repeated that success with the Chromebook Spin 714. The premium two-in-one doesn't stray far from its predecessor in terms of what it offers, but Acer did make some changes to keep it competitive, like including a USI pen that stores and charges in the 714's body. There are less expensive options, but if you want a Chromebook that'll last for years, this is it. Keep an eye out for a sale on this one: Its normal price is $729, but can be regularly found for as low as $479 during the holidays. Read our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review.

Scott Stein/CNET The ninth-gen entry-level iPad gains a couple of useful extras over last year's solid but unexciting model: more storage (64GB, rather than the ridiculously low 32GB of the last model), a faster A13 chip and better cameras (most importantly, a wider-angle higher-res front-facing Center Stage camera that tracks your face via digital pan and zoom). It still uses the first-gen Apple Pencil, which is fine for the money, and it's still compatible with a range of keyboard cases. If you're planning to do any sort of art on it or download a lot of videos to go, it's definitely worth opting for the 256GB model. It really needs a 128GB option -- it's annoying that you're forced to buy more than you need since 128GB would probably be the sweet spot for price and storage. The 2020 model has the slower A12 Bionic chip, but it's also the last remaining full-size iPad with a headphone jack. Going back yet another generation to its seventh incarnation, it's still a decent pick if you can find the 128GB model for a pittance; you're best off avoiding the insufficient 32GB model. It can handle the latest iPadOS just fine and should perform all the standard iPad tasks for years to come. Read our Apple iPad 2021 review.