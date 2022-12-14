CNET's Editors' Choice Awards: The Best Products and Services for 2023

For more than two decades, CNET editors have poked, prodded, tested, retested, intentionally dropped and even stayed up all night to assess the new products and services that promise to change the way we live and work.
In 2022, our team of experts found 81 products and services in seven categories that we believe are worth celebrating and -- most important -- are worth honoring with a CNET Editors' Choice Award.
From the smartphones, laptops and tablets we use daily to stay in touch to the routers, monitors and other nuts-and-bolts gear that make our digital ecosystems work, we continue to rely on tech to make sure we're communicating and collaborating as easily and effectively as we can.
We also did deep dives to find the best TVs, Bluetooth speakers, kitchen appliances, robot vacuums, software and online services, including VPNs to keep your data private and language apps as many of you are traveling again.
The result of all that work has led to our picks for the CNET Editors' Choice Awards, which we're honoring this year with a new badge that we'll use to identify those standouts in our reviews, best lists, product comparisons and other stories across our site.
Our mission, as always, is to help you navigate our changing world, whether you're looking for top-of-the-line gear or more affordable options. And we back up these choices with extensive tips, explainers and how-to guides. Note that these products and services were evaluated in 2022 to help guide you as you decide which gear to add to your life in 2023.
One other note: In terms of innovation, 2022 was overall a modest year, with an emphasis on evolving products to make them better rather than blowing up new categories.
Even so, we were happy to find four products that we thought pushed the envelope and were worth another CNET honor: our Innovation Award, which recognizes tech that brings new and noteworthy ideas to the market. Check out our list below.
We're happy to continue CNET's tradition of rewarding products that offer the best combination of performance, design and value. We'd love to hear about your favorites, too. Find CNET on your favorite social media channel and tell us what you think.
Phones, smartwatches, headphones
Computers
Lenovo Yoga 7i (Gen 7, 14-inch)
Gaming
See the Innovation Awards below for more.
Home entertainment
Epson Home Cinema 5050UB projector
BenQ CineHome HT2050A projector
Anker Nebula Mars II Pro projector
Soundcore by Anker Motion Boom Plus
Software and services
Home
D-Link EaglePro AI Range Extender
TP Link Deco W7200 Mesh Router
Wellness
Lululemon Align High-Rise 6-inch Shorts with pockets
Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid
Innovation Award 2022
Recognizing products that bring new and noteworthy ideas to the market.