Best iPad deals: Save $60 on an iPad Air, $100 on an iPad Pro

Deal Savings Price









Looking to update your tablet for 2022? While the Apple Store almost never discounts Apple products, other authorized Apple retailers aren't nearly so stingy with their pricing. While we've seen frequent sales on MacBooks and AirPods, iPad discounts have tended to be more difficult to find in recent months, possibly due to ongoing supply-chain shortages.

With the exception of the iPad Air, the entire iPad line was updated in 2021. Following the iPad Pros last spring that were the first non-Macs to receive Apple's M1 chip, Apple rolled out the ninth-gen 10.2-inch iPad and the sixth-gen 8.3-inch iPad Mini. The ninth-gen iPad features the A13 Bionic chip, a better front-facing camera, Apple's True Tone display and a bump in storage capacity. The sixth-gen iPad Mini debuts a new design with rounded edges, the A15 Bionic chip, an 8.3-inch display, a power button with Touch ID and a USB-C charging port.

Check below for the best deals currently available on iPads.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's new iPad Mini and every other iPad: Which do...

Read more: Best iPad to get for 2022

We update this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 10.2-inch iPad, 9th gen (64GB) $329 $329 $299 8.3-inch iPad Mini, 6th gen (64GB) $499 $494 $459 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $539 $500 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $749 $700 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $1,099 $999 $999

Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Scott Stein/CNET The basic, 10.2-inch iPad didn't receive a design overhaul like its Mini cousin, but it does serve up a faster processor, a better front-facing camera and an improved display than the previous, eighth-gen iPad. The biggest addition, however, is the storage, which was doubled to 64GB on the base model, and to 256GB on the step-up model. Other than that, the change you'll most likely welcome in this age of FaceTime and Zoom calls is the front camera going from 1.2 megapixels to a wider-angle 12 megapixels. It's also added Center Stage to keep your mug in the frame during video calls. The $30 discounts we saw last month have expired, leaving the Apple Store as the best place to pick up the 10.2-inch iPad (hey, free engraving). Read our iPad 9th gen review.

Scott Stein/CNET The iPad Mini received a complete overhaul. The new design has rounded edges, thin bezels and no home button. The power button on the side now has Touch ID, and the Lightning port has been replaced by a USB-C charging port. It runs on the new A15 Bionic chip (same as the iPhone 13) and serves up an improved and slightly larger 8.3-inch display and better cameras from the old, fifth-gen Mini. It is rarely discounted, and the best you'll do is saving $5 on the baseline model at Amazon. Read our iPad Mini review.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air had been selling for $39 less than its list price during the holiday shopping season, and now you can save even more -- the 64GB model in silver is $60 off right now at Amazon. Read our iPad Air review.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET The new 11-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and comes with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. The baseline 128GB model is currently discounted by $50, and you can save up to $99 on some of the higher-capacity models. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.