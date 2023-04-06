Samsung Phones Get Fixed Here Best Solar Companies How to Fall Asleep Fast Cordless Vacuums: Top Choices Best CD Rates Verizon Fios Home Internet Review Flyby Drones, $3 Delivery File Your Taxes for Free
Best Battery Life Laptop 2023

For traveling or just staying unplugged, these are the longest-lasting laptops you can buy right now, as tested by our experts.

Dan Ackerman
Dan Ackerman
2 min read

The whole point of a laptop is that you're not tied to a desk or even a nearby power outlet. Whether it's working on a plane or train, writing in a coffee shop, killing time on the couch or just lounging in bed, you want a portable computer to run as long as possible without its power cord. Long battery life is a big feature we look for in the best laptops we test and review.

Some PC-makers specifically aim for long battery life, using highly efficient components and special performance modes to extend usability. Gaming laptops, on the other hand, often use the highest-power parts possible and are lucky to last even a few hours. Some factors that affect battery life include screen resolution, CPU choice and the type of display panel used, from LCD to OLED. 

Our CNET Labs team tests every laptop we review for both performance and battery life. We use a video playback test that streams a private video over Wi-Fi on an endless loop, with uniform screen brightness, volume and sleep/hibernate settings. More details on how we test computers can be found below. 

This is not the most strenuous test possible, but it is one that's replicable across many different products, so it allows for easy comparisons regardless of the operating system or manufacturer. The current top performers are MacBooks, which closely match the battery life estimates provided by Apple, and Chromebooks, which are known for their power efficiency. Our current top-performing Windows laptop ran for about half the time of our current top-performing MacBook. For real-world use that's more power-hungry than streaming video, you can expect to get 50-75% of the scores here. 

MacBook Pro (16-inch, M2 Pro)
This list includes Windows and MacOS laptops, Windows two-in-one hybrids and Chromebooks running Google's Chrome OS. Not included are Android or iOS tablets. The laptops listed were tested in either 2022 or 2023 and are still available to buy. Systems we've published full reviews of are linked below; other systems are models we've tested only for comparison. 

This list will be updated regularly as we test and review new laptops. 

Best battery life laptops 2022/2023

Laptop nameBattery life in hours, minutes
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, M2 Pro 2023)24 h 34 m
Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2022)20 h 53 m
Acer Chromebook 51418 h 30 m
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M2, 2022)17 h 19 m
Acer Chromebook Spin 51313 h 51 m
Acer Chromebook 71413 h 38 m
LG Gram 16 2-in-112 h 47 m
Lenovo Yoga 7i (Gen 7)12 h 45 m
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED12 h 19 m
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 36012 h 15 m
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (2022)12 h 3 m
HP Envy x360 1511 h 56 m
Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-111 h 37 m
Dell Inspirion 16 Plus 762011 h 17 m
HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook10 h 56 m
Microsoft Surface Pro 910 h 45 m
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 10 h 43 m
HP Spectre x360 13.510 h 40 m
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch, Gen 7)10 h 31 m
Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Gaming10 h 23 m
Dell XPS 13 931510 h 11 m
Dell XPS 15 952010 h 10 m
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro10 h 5 m

Best battery life laptops 2022/2023 (in minutes)

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, M2 Pro 2023)
1,474
Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2022)
1,253
Acer Chromebook 514
1,110
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M2, 2022)
1,039
Acer Chromebook Spin 513
831
Acer Chromebook 714
818
LG Gram 16 2-in-1
767
Lenovo Yoga 7i (Gen 7)
765
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
739
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
735
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (2022)
723
HP Envy x360 2-in-1
716
Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1
697
Dell Inspirion 16 Plus 7620
677
HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook
656
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
645
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i
643
HP Spectre x360 14
640
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch, Gen 7)
631
Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Gaming
623
Dell XPS 13 9315
611
Dell XPS 15 9520
610
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro
605

Note:

Longer bars indicate better performance.

System highlights 
Lori Grunin/CNET

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, M2 Pro 2023)

Battery life: 24 h 34 m

Apple's 2023 update to its flagship MacBook Pro 16-inch line follows the company's usual MO. It offers a modest refresh from the more significantly redesigned 2021 model; notably, upgrades to the latest generation of M2-class processorsWi-Fi 6E and HDMI 2.1,

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, M2 Pro 2023) review

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2022)

Battery life: 20 h 53 m

This M2 MacBook Pro has a gently rounded edge that tapers ever so slightly on the front side. It's a throwback design that can be traced back more than a decade, starting with the first Retina-display MacBook Pro we reviewed in 2012 to the current Touch Bar design, first reviewed in 2016. Same body, same camera, same limited ports, same Touch Bar. 

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2022) review

Josh Goldman/CNET

Acer Chromebook 514

Battery life: 18 h 30 m

Acer makes a lot of Chromebooks, and they come in a variety of configurations and screen sizes. The  Chromebook 514 CB514-2H/T is what I would recommend to most people looking for a straight-up good Chrome OS experience in a compact lightweight body. Especially if your budget is under $500.

Acer Chromebook 514 review

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M2, 2022)

Battery life: 17 h 19 m

Even though it costs $200 more than its immediate predecessor, I still think the new M2 version of Apple's MacBook Air is a great default starting place when you begin your laptop search, thanks to a new design, a larger display (13.6 inches versus the previous 13.3 inches), a faster M2 chip and a long-awaited upgrade to a higher-res webcam.

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M2, 2022) review

Josh Goldman/CNET

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H)

Battery life: 13 h 51 m

Acer's Spin 513 is an update of sorts to one of the best Chromebooks from 2021, the Spin 713. It's a two-in-one convertible Chromebook with a 13.5-inch display that has a 3:2 aspect ratio. The extra vertical space means less scrolling when you're working. The screen size is also close to that of letter-size paper, making it comfortable for notetaking in tablet mode with a USI pen

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 review

How we test computers

The review process for laptops, desktops, tablets and other computer-like devices consists of two parts: performance testing under controlled conditions in the CNET Labs and extensive hands-on use by our expert reviewers. This includes evaluating a device's aesthetics, ergonomics and features. A final review verdict is a combination of both objective and subjective judgments. 

The list of benchmarking software we use changes over time as the devices we test evolve. The most important core tests we're currently running on every compatible computer include: Primate Labs Geekbench 5, Cinebench R23, PCMark 10 and 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra

A more detailed description of each benchmark and how we use it can be found in our How We Test Computers page. 

