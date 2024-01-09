Asus Zenbook Duo Laptop Has Dual 14-Inch OLEDs for 20 Inches of Workspace

Asus always shows up at CES with some interesting new devices and the 2024 show is no different. The company has already announced a new gaming phone and a slew of gaming laptops, and now it's added new premium Zenbooks and mainstream Vivobooks to the roster of announcements.

The highlight is the company's latest Zenbook Duo dual-screen laptop. While earlier models had one full display and one smaller screen, this is the first with two full 14-inch OLED touchscreens, save for a concept it made back in 2018.

The Zenbook Duo devices starting with a dual-screen concept at the far left and the new version at the far right. Josh Goldman/CNET

Each of the Duo's 16:10 displays has a 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and with its 180-degree hinge, you get 19.8 inches of workspace in a package that weighs just under 3 pounds or 1.4 kilograms. It isn't a two-in-one like Lenovo's Yoga Book from last year, but it does lay flat and can be used with Asus' active pen.

The built-in kickstand supports the laptop's displays horizontally or vertically. Josh Goldman/CNET

The body has a wide kickstand that's built into the base of the laptop. It keeps it more stable than the origami stand Lenovo used for the Yoga Book 9i, and it works with the laptop positioned horizontally or vertically. And since the kickstand folds out from the bottom, you don't see it when you're using it as a laptop.

The integrated kickstand keeps the Zenbook Duo stable. Josh Goldman/CNET

Since the laptop is all displays, there's no built-in keyboard. Instead, you get a slim Bluetooth keyboard to connect wirelessly for use on a desk or table to take full advantage for the extra workspace. Or, it can be used on top of the base display to use it like a true laptop. And the keyboard can be stored between the screens when it's time to get up and go.

Watch this: Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop 02:59

As for what's inside, you'll be able to get the new Zenbook Duo with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 H-series CPU, up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage. Ports include two Thunderbolt 4, a USB Type-A, HDMI out and a headphone jack.

Asus says it'll be available sometime in Q1 and it's still working out pricing for it, but I wouldn't expect it to be cheap.