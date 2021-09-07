Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 adds a larger OLED display to the Surface-like 2-in-1

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet was and still is one of the best Chromebooks we tested over the past couple of years. The 10.1-inch detachable two-in-one Chromebook is small and inexpensive ( ) but still had a premium look and feel, good battery life and decent performance for its price. The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 uses the same formula but it is bigger -- in size and price -- and, in all probably, better.

The two biggest changes are to the display and system-on-a-chip (SoC). The Duet 5 is built around a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED touch display with 400-nit brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The larger display will make it better for productivity and it also means the included keyboard cover is larger; the original Duet's keyboard was cramped for all-day use.

Lenovo

While OLED displays tend to hurt battery life, Lenovo says this should run for up to 15 hours. The Duet 5 also has two, USB-C ports to the Duet's one, which makes it a little easier to connect an external display and keep this charged up for travel.

For the SoC, Lenovo switched from a MediaTek Helio P60T to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform for the Duet 5. The 10-inch Duet was fine but could get laggy at times. The Snapdragon should deliver improved performance for the 13-inch tablet and it can be paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x memory and up to 256GB eMMC SSD.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is expected in October and will start at $430. That converts to approximately £312 and AU$582. That price includes the detachable keyboard and rear kickstand cover and possibly a USI pen in some packages.

Lenovo

For those who want to skip the Chrome experience and just stick with Android on their tablet, Lenovo also announced Wednesday the Tab P12 Pro. The Android tablet is built around a 12.6-inch AMOLED touch display with a 2560x1600-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 600-nits brightness.

Lenovo made the P12 for both entertainment and productivity, and includes a keyboard cover with a touchpad to help you get your work done. You'll also be able to use the tablet as a wireless display with a Windows PC with the company's Project Unity framework. Just enter a PIN number to connect to the tablet and you'll be able to extend or mirror your Windows desktop as well as simultaneously run Android apps.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will be available in October starting at $610 direct from Lenovo's web site.