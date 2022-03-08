Apple's New Two-Toned Magic Keyboard With Touch ID, Trackpad and Mouse Are Now Available

Apple

If you aren't a fan of Apple's white accessories and were disappointed when the company discontinued the space gray versions of them, we have some good news for you. During Apple's "Peek Performance" event earlier today, the company debuted new colors of the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse and the Magic Trackpad. They all now come in a new black version, which is actually two-toned with black and silver accents, as well as the standard white. Pricing for the black variants is $20 more than the white ones, which is normal for how Apple usually does this.

Functionally, these are all identical to the models that existed yesterday, the only difference is the color on the outside. If you prefer darker accessories or just want to switch things up a bit, these are a great way to do it. Apple's Magic accessories are already on the pricier side, so once you add in that extra $20 on top they can add up quickly. Here's what's new:







Unlike most of the other stuff announced today, you can order these now for delivery in just a few days. Apple also unveiled some new iPhone case and Apple Watch band colors, and is now accepting preorders of the Mac Studio and Studio Display.