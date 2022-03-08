Everything Apple Announced Apple's New Spring Color Bands and Cases Apple's iPhone SE is $429 iOS 15.4 Arrives Next Week Russian Internet Takes a Hit Google Doodle Marks International Women's Day
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Where to Buy Apple's New Spring Color Watch Bands and Cases

In time for spring, Apple has new phone cases and watch bands.

Nelson Aguilar headshot
Nelson Aguilar
watch-modelheader-blp-202203

The spring event brings more vibrant options to the Apple Watch and iPhone.

 Apple

Although Apple didn't make the announcements during its "Peek Performance" event today, the company updated its website and released a handful of new iPhone 13 and iPhone SE cases and Apple Watch bands as soon as the event was over. All of these accessories are available for order now.

Apart from this quiet launch of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, there are four new products that took center stage during the event -- updates of the iPhone SE and iPad Air, along with the all-new Mac Studio desktop and Studio Display monitor

See also

New iPhone 13 and iPhone SE Silicone Case colors

As the Cupertino-based company often does during its spring events, Apple unveiled a variety of new silicone case colors for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can order the cases right now directly from Apple's website, and they'll be available on Friday, March 11.

magsafe-202203
Apple/Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar

New Apple Watch band colors

The Apple Watch has many new bands, ranging from colorful sports bands to more high-end leather options in collaboration with Hermès. You can currently order the new watch bands from the Apple website.

Solo Loop

Braided Solo Loop

Sport Band

Sport Loop

Nike Sport Band

Hermès Jumping Single Tour

Hermès Leather

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event in Less Than 10 Minutes
9:45