Although Apple didn't make the announcements during its "Peek Performance" event today, the company updated its website and released a handful of new iPhone 13 and iPhone SE cases and Apple Watch bands as soon as the event was over. All of these accessories are available for order now.
Apart from this quiet launch of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, there are four new products that took center stage during the event -- updates of the iPhone SE and iPad Air, along with the all-new Mac Studio desktop and Studio Display monitor.
New iPhone 13 and iPhone SE Silicone Case colors
As the Cupertino-based company often does during its spring events, Apple unveiled a variety of new silicone case colors for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can order the cases right now directly from Apple's website, and they'll be available on Friday, March 11.
- iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe - Blue Fog - $49
- iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe - Eucalyptus - $49
- iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe - Nectarine - $49
- iPhone 13 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe - Lemon Zest - $49
- iPhone SE Silicone Case - Abyss Blue - $35
New Apple Watch band colors
The Apple Watch has many new bands, ranging from colorful sports bands to more high-end leather options in collaboration with Hermès. You can currently order the new watch bands from the Apple website.
Solo Loop
- Nectarine Solo Loop - $49
- Lemon Zest Solo Loop - $49
- Mineral Green Solo Loop - $49
- Eucalyptus Solo Loop - $49
Braided Solo Loop
- Flamingo Braided Solo Loop - $99
- Starlight Braided Solo Loop - $99
- Bright Green Braided Solo Loop - $99
- Black Unity Braided Solo Loop - $99
Sport Band
Sport Loop
- Lavender Gray/Light Lilac Sport Loop - $49
- Nectarine/Peony Sport Loop - $49
- Oat Milk/Lemon Zest Sport Loop - $49
- Blue Jay/Abyss Blue Sport Loop - $49
- Midnight/Eucalyptus Sport Loop - $49
Nike Sport Band
Hermès Jumping Single Tour
- Apple Watch Hermès Cassis/Magnolia Jumping Single Tour - $319
- Apple Watch Hermès Blue Lin/Vert Véronèse Jumping Single Tour - $319
- Apple Watch Hermès Noir/Gris Clair Jumping Single Tour - $319
- Apple Watch Hermès Vert Véronèse/Noir Jumping Single Tour - $319
Hermès Leather
- Apple Watch Hermès Cassis Swift Single Tour - $339
- Apple Watch Hermès Rouge de Cœur Swift Single Tour - $339
- Apple Watch Hermès Blanc Swift Single Tour - $339
- Apple Watch Hermès Gris Meyer Swift Single Tour - $339
- Apple Watch Hermès Rouge de Cœur Attelage Double Tour - $489
- Apple Watch Hermès Indigo Swift Attelage Double Tour - $489
- Apple Watch Hermès Blanc Swift Attelage Double Tour - $489
- Apple Watch Hermès Ébène Barénia Attelage Single Tour - $339
- Apple Watch Hermès Noir Swift Attelage Single Tour - $339
- Apple Watch Hermès Fauve Barénia Attelage Single Tour - $339