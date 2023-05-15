Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Apple's M3 Chip Reportedly in the Works, but You Might Not See It Until Next Year

Expect even more power with the new processors.

Apple logo on a window
Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips made their debut at the start of the year, and now the tech giant is reportedly working the next processor in its M series: the M3 chip.

The M3 chip exists and is already undergoing testing, according to a report from Bloomberg on Sunday. Different versions of the chip have reportedly been spotted in data from App Store developers, with a base version consisting of 12 CPU cores. A possible Pro version of the M3 may have the same number of cores along with 18 graphic cores and 36GB of memory.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Apple launched its M chips to power the company's line of MacBooks, Macs and iPads in 2020 after years of using Intel processors. The new chips provide better performance while also extending the battery life of the device. 

It's possible the first Macs with M3 chips could launch late this year or in early 2024, according to Bloomberg. The company reportedly has M3-based iMacs, MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs in the works. 

Apple is getting ready for its WWDC 2023 developer event next month, but it's unlikely the company would reveal the M3 chip at the event. We are expecting to see updates to iOS and the company's other software, as well as Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset. Apple may also reveal a new 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC, which CNET's Dan Ackerman says would be "appealing," especially if it comes with only a modest price bump over the 13-inch Air. 