Apple testing new external display with A13 chip and neural engine, report says

Apple's Pro Display XDR lacks an internal processor. The tech giant may be set to change that with its next display.

Apple is rumored to be working on a display that might become the sequel to 2019's Apple Pro Display XDR.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple may be working on a follow-up to its Pro Display XDR, only this standalone external display may have something its predecessor didn't -- an internal system-on-a-chip, or SoC. That's according to a report Friday by 9to5Mac, which says it has learned from sources familiar with the matter that Apple is secretly testing an external display with a dedicated A13 chip and neural engine.

The Apple-designed A13 first appeared in the iPhone 11 lineup. The new display is reportedly being tested in a project codenamed J327, but 9to5Mac says many details remain unclear. Apple has been rumored to be working on a display with a dedicated chip for the last five years, according to 9to5Mac.

Putting a quad-core chip like the A13 in an external display could help offset some of the connected computer's resources, freeing up your Mac's internal chip for other tasks or even doubling with it to provide even more intense graphics performance. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

