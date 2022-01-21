Apple reportedly removes education discount verification

Sarah Tew/CNET

Earlier this week, Apple made it harder for consumers to use its discounted education pricing, implementing a third-party site to verify student and faculty IDs. On Friday, however, Apple quietly removed the new requirement according to a report by MacRumors.

Apple on Wednesday updated its website to ask users to register with Unidays to verify their status, but the site now has no such requirement when seeking to buy an Apple product using the education discount.

Apple's education pricing discount generally knocks off around 10% of the price of Apple products like desktops, laptops and tablets for students and educators.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.