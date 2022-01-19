Apple tightens restrictions and adds purchase limits on education discount

CNET

Apple is making it harder for consumers to take advantage of its discounted education pricing, which traditionally knocks off 10% from the price of many Apple products for college students and educators at all levels.

To qualify now, according to the Apple website, users have to register with a third-party site, UNiDAYS, which will verify their status as a student or faculty member.

The Cupertino, California-based company is also putting a cap on how much you can buy with the discount, Apple Track reports, with customers limited to one desktop computer, one Mac mini, one notebook computer, two iPads and two accessories per year.

In the past, education pricing was available to students and their parents, school faculty and homeschool instructors with little verification, which left the door open to misuse.

The new policy puts Apple customers in the US on par with those in the UK and India, which already require verification through UNiDAYS.