Apple Reportedly Has New M3 MacBook Pro, iMac in the Works

Apple unveiled its new Vision Pro headset earlier this month, but that's not the only device the tech giant is expected to launch in the coming months. Apple reportedly has more than a dozen updated products set to be released later this year and into the first half of 2024, including new MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by its rumored M3 chip.

Apple plans to release a 13-inch MacBook Pro with its M3 chip, as well as 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In 2020, Apple began switching to its homegrown M chips in its lineup of MacBooks, Macs and iPads after years of using Intel processors. At its Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month, Apple unveiled the M2 Ultra -- the most powerful processor in its current M2 series -- as well as upgraded Mac Pro and Mac Studio models with the new chip. The company has reportedly been testing the new M3 chip series, which is expected to include Pro and Max versions.

Gurman also reiterated that Apple will update the iMac with the M3 chip this year or early next year. The company may also be in the early stages of working on an iMac with a 30-inch screen, according to the report.

Apple is also working on M3 versions of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, but those reportedly won't debut until the middle of next year or later. Apple unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air powered by an M2 chip at WWDC.

Over the next 12 months, Apple also plans to release revamped iPad Pro models with OLED screens and a new iPad Air, according to Bloomberg.

The company is also expected to unveil its iPhone 15 lineup and Apple Watch Series 9 in the fall. Apple will reportedly release two new Series 9 models as well as an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.