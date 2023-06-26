Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Keep Your Eyes in Top ShapeCNET CouponsLiving Off the GridBest Satellite Internet ProvidersHow to Watch 'Evil Dead Rise'Meal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies

Apple Reportedly Has New M3 MacBook Pro, iMac in the Works

The tech giant could release more than a dozen updated devices over the next 12 months, reports Bloomberg.

Carrie.jpg
Carrie.jpg
Carrie Mihalcik Senior Editor / News
Carrie is a Senior Editor at CNET focused on breaking and trending news. She's been reporting and editing for more than a decade, including at the National Journal and CurrentTV.
Expertise Breaking News, Technology Credentials
  • Carrie has lived on both coasts and can definitively say that Chesapeake Bay blue crabs are the best.
See full bio
Carrie Mihalcik
2 min read
Apple MacBook Pro 16 2023 lying on a blue couch, closed and viewed top down

Upcoming Apple products reportedly include MacBook Pro models with its updated M3 chips.

 Lori Grunin/CNET

Apple unveiled its new Vision Pro headset earlier this month, but that's not the only device the tech giant is expected to launch in the coming months. Apple reportedly has more than a dozen updated products set to be released later this year and into the first half of 2024, including new MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by its rumored M3 chip

Apple plans to release a 13-inch MacBook Pro with its M3 chip, as well as 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

See Also: Best MacBook for 2023

In 2020, Apple began switching to its homegrown M chips in its lineup of MacBooks, Macs and iPads after years of using Intel processors. At its Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month, Apple unveiled the M2 Ultra -- the most powerful processor in its current M2 series -- as well as upgraded Mac Pro and Mac Studio models with the new chip. The company has reportedly been testing the new M3 chip series, which is expected to include Pro and Max versions.

Gurman also reiterated that Apple will update the iMac with the M3 chip this year or early next year. The company may also be in the early stages of working on an iMac with a 30-inch screen, according to the report. 

Apple is also working on M3 versions of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, but those reportedly won't debut until the middle of next year or later. Apple unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air powered by an M2 chip at WWDC.

Over the next 12 months, Apple also plans to release revamped iPad Pro models with OLED screens and a new iPad Air, according to Bloomberg. 

The company is also expected to unveil its iPhone 15 lineup and Apple Watch Series 9 in the fall. Apple will reportedly release two new Series 9 models as well as an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers