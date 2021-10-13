Acer reveals Chromebooks, eco-friendly laptops, gaming desktop and more in today's livestream

Josh Goldman/CNET

Acer's Next@Acer fall product launch event, themed "Made for humanity," highlighted "how Acer is helping make the ways we work, learn and play better for humanity and the environment." Those ways include an expansion of its eco-friendly Vero line, which began with the Aspire Vero laptop, to more systems, plus four Chromebooks, a new Predator Orion 7000 gaming tower with forthcoming 12th-gen Intel CPUs, Concept D creator laptop refreshes and more.

The opposite of eco-friendly, Acer slips a new high-power Predator Orion 7000 desktop into the line, promising to equip it with the latest tech: Intel's upcoming 12th-generation Alder Lake Core K series (overclockable) CPUs, PCIe 5 support and newly minted DDR5-4000 RAM. It will ship with liquid cooling on the CPU. And in theory, you'll be able to spend your megabucks on it for the holidays.

In its May 2021 livestream, the company heralded its signing onto the RE100 renewable-energy initiative and its own new Earthion platform for managing environmental impact through its supply chain. Continuing that trend, it extends the Vero line to more business-oriented folks with a new TravelMate Vero laptop, Veriton Vero Mini PC and a matching Vero BR277 27-inch monitor, all made in part with post-consumer-recycled plastics.

You'll also be able to trade in any brand-name laptop via Acer's new Vero Trade-in Program, for $100 towards the purchase of a new Aspire Vero in the Acer Store.

Acer also expanded its Antimicrobial 360-designed product line with the more business-managed TravelMate and Enduro Urban, a 24-inch monitor and two Bluetooth mice. One of the more oddball (for Acer, at least) new offerings is the eco-shell protective jacket, which comes with a detachable transparent PET hoodie cover intended to protect the wearer's face from aerosol droplets, that at least sounds like a cool idea on paper.

New Chromebooks join Acer's expansive offerings, including 14- and 15.6-inch clamshells -- the Acer Chromebook 515 and 514 -- as well as two 14-inch two-in-ones, the Chromebook Spin 514 and Spin 314.

In May, Acer rolled out the SpatialLabs Developer Program for Unreal Engine developers interested in working on projects with Acer's new SpatialLabs' glasses-free stereoscopic 3D technology for live interaction. Program participants received a Concept D SpatialLabs prototype notebook. Now that prototype is a real product, the Concept D 7 SpatialLabs Edition. There's also a new 16-inch Concept D 3 model with 16:10 screen aspect ratio and a matching 15-inch convertible.

Rounding out the announcements are several projectors, including two 4K Predators targeted toward console gamers who want a screen up to 74 inches with 120Hz VRR or 240Hz with a PC. Those, plus a couple of monitors, a Predator 27-inch QHD version with a 300Hz refresh rate, and an everyday 27-inch CB273U.