9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Google I/O, iPods, Black Holes and More

The Met Gala they're not, but tech events like Google I/O have an appeal to folks beyond the developers in the audience. They offer a peek at the tech that'll soon be in our hands and our homes.

This year's Google I/O brought us more than software updates, like Android 13, tweaks to Google Maps and the shift to the Monk skin tone scale. Google went big on hardware as well, talking up, among other things, the Pixel 6A and Pixel 7 phones, the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds and the Pixel Watch, its first smartwatch. Be sure to check out our complete Google I/O coverage.

Those stories are part and parcel with the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Google's language algorithm can handle your dad jokes. Here's why that matters.

Screenshot by Imad Khan/CNET

Here's why the first black hole images look like fiery doughnuts.

EHT Collaboration

Commentary: The gadget survived music streaming, rival players and the iPhone.

Collin Buenerkemper/CNET

Facebook said last year that it mistakenly took down pages of the Australian government and emergency services. Whistleblowers say it was intentional.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Commentary: Google wants to make technology less obtrusive. But to do so, its devices need to be everywhere.

Google; composited by Sarah Tew/CNET

Body doubling can be a total game changer for people who struggle to retain focus.

Getty Images

We need to fix the problems that already exist on today's social platforms, he says.

Williamson Adams

Last week, a luna coin was worth $85. Now it's worth a penny. Here's why that matters.

Getty Images

The Burnt City proves that Punchdrunk can still create fantastical new worlds, but exploring them brings new discomfort.