9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Google I/O, iPods, Black Holes and More

The Met Gala they're not, but tech events like Google I/O have an appeal to folks beyond the developers in the audience. They offer a peek at the tech that'll soon be in our hands and our homes.
This year's Google I/O brought us more than software updates, like Android 13, tweaks to Google Maps and the shift to the Monk skin tone scale. Google went big on hardware as well, talking up, among other things, the Pixel 6A and Pixel 7 phones, the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds and the Pixel Watch, its first smartwatch. Be sure to check out our complete Google I/O coverage.
Those stories are part and parcel with the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.
No Joke: Google's AI Is Smart Enough to Understand Your Humor
Google's language algorithm can handle your dad jokes. Here's why that matters.
Breaking Down the Mind-Bending Milky Way Black Hole Image
Here's why the first black hole images look like fiery doughnuts.
Here's How Apple's iPod Lasted for 20 Years
Commentary: The gadget survived music streaming, rival players and the iPhone.
Facebook Accused of Deliberately Causing Havoc in Australia Over News Law -- Read the Whistleblower Files
Facebook said last year that it mistakenly took down pages of the Australian government and emergency services. Whistleblowers say it was intentional.
Google's Promise to Simplify Tech Puts Its Devices Everywhere
Commentary: Google wants to make technology less obtrusive. But to do so, its devices need to be everywhere.
The Productivity Hack That's Taking Over TikTok
Body doubling can be a total game changer for people who struggle to retain focus.
iPod Creator Tony Fadell Isn't Buying the Metaverse Hype
We need to fix the problems that already exist on today's social platforms, he says.
Luna Cryptocurrency Collapse: How UST Broke and Why It Matters
Last week, a luna coin was worth $85. Now it's worth a penny. Here's why that matters.
Immersive Theater Is Back, But It's Hard to Leave Real Life at the Door
The Burnt City proves that Punchdrunk can still create fantastical new worlds, but exploring them brings new discomfort.