Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Galaxy Z Fold 5 Wish List6 Habits Hurting Your VisionCNET CouponsBest Satellite Internet ProvidersGen AI and 3D DesignMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies

Cable and Satellite TV Providers May Have to Show You Their Hidden Fees Up Front

The Biden administration is continuing its crackdown on "junk fees."

corinne-reichert-headshot
corinne-reichert-headshot
Corinne Reichert Senior Writer
Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently oversees the CNET breaking news desk for the West Coast. Corinne covers everything from phones, social media and security to movies, politics, 5G and pop culture. In her spare time, she watches soccer games, F1 races and Disney movies.
Expertise News
See full bio
Corinne Reichert
2 min read
tbs-select-provider.jpg

Cable providers may have to be more transparent with their fees.

 Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

TV providers might be forced to provide their total price for services on bills and in ads up front under a rule just proposed by the FCC, marking the Biden administration's continued push against what it calls "junk fees."

"Today, the FCC proposed a rule that would require cable and satellite TV providers to give consumers honest pricing up front -- the latest action taken by my administration to crack down on junk fees, increase transparency and bring down costs for hardworking Americans," President Joe Biden tweeted Tuesday. 

The FCC said surprise fees can raise the amount of your bill significantly over what was originally advertised when you signed up. Things like "broadcast TV fee or regional sports programming surcharge" may be listed on your bill as taxes, surcharges and fees, the FCC said. 

"This categorization can be potentially misleading and interpreted as a government-imposed tax or fee, instead of a company-imposed service fee increase," the proposed rule says. "This proposal would require cable operators and (satellite) providers to clearly and prominently display the total cost of video programming service."

The rule would help you avoid surprise fees, and also allow you to better compare TV services before you sign up for one. 

Read more: Best Cheap Internet and TV Bundles of 2023

"Consumers deserve to know exactly what they are paying for when they sign up for a cable or direct broadcast satellite subscription," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. 

The FCC is seeking comment on its proposed rule for the next 30 days.

The Biden administration has previously also taken aim at junk fees across hotel rooms, concert fees and banking, as well as a new set of rules that would see airlines disclose "surprise fees" upfront.

If you're looking to move away from cable and satellite TV providers, here's CNET's list of the best live TV streaming service for cord cutters, the best internet providers for streaming and a comparison of Hulu Live, Sling TV, YouTube TV and more live TV providers. 

Read more: Ticketmaster and Airbnb Help White House Effort to End Hidden Fees

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers