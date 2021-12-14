Best Buy's latest Flash Sale offers 24 hours of deals on air fryers, Echo and more

Deal Savings Price





Following its , Best Buy is back with another set of limited-time offers that can save you big on a bunch of holiday purchases you still have to make. Best Buy's has big savings on TVs, laptops, smart home accessories, small kitchen appliances and so much more.

Quantities are limited for many of these discounts and Best Buy is not offering any rainchecks. That means if you see something on sale right now that you want, you should buy it before it's too late and the discount is gone. We've looked through the sale and highlighted some of our favorite deals below, but you should definitely to make sure you don't miss a sale on something that you still need to buy.

Best Buy / Screenshot by CNET

Bella This 4-quart digital air fryer is the perfect way to cook without needing a lot of space or making a big mess. Air fryers are great for cooking meats, veggies and sides as well. Grab one today and see what all the hype is about for yourself.

Chris Monroe/CNET This discount is on the latest generation of Amazon's Echo Show 5 series hardware which features a 5-inch display, camera and more. You can use it as a digital photo frame, a smart home control hub and a way to stay in touch with family via video chats. Grab one today.

Google Whether you're looking to upgrade your router or put an end to dead spots at home, a mesh system is the way to go. This 2-pack kit comes with the router unit and an access point. It's suitable for covering up to 3,800 square feet with fast, reliable internet.

There are some other great offers in this 24 hour sale, including:

(save $40)

(save $180)

(save $190)

(save $300)

(save $800)

(save $200)

All of these prices are good for today only, so be sure to before it's too late.