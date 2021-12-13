Elon Musk is Time's Person of the Year for 2021 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer PS5 is getting colorful covers Peloton's Sex and the City damage control Nintendo Switch OLED restock tracker PS5 restock tracker
Best Buy's Green Monday deals beat Black Friday pricing with huge discounts on TVs, PCs and more

Some of the season's lowest prices are back for today only.

bby-green-monday.png
Best Buy / Screenshot by CNET

While Black Friday may be one of the biggest shopping days of the year, it doesn't mean that the deals end when it's over. We've seen retailers continue to offer substantial discounts on various products, which is great in case you happened to miss out on any of the deals earlier in the year. Best Buy is back again with some one-day deals to celebrate "Green Monday", and some of the prices are as low as they were with Black Friday deals.

The sale includes a number of 4K TVs, laptops, smart home accessories and much more.

See at Best Buy

Several items included in the sale have an indicator next to them saying "Our lowest price of the season" to help you quickly recognize the best deals within the overall sale. Whether you're looking for a Samsung 75-inch TV or a new 13-inch laptop, you won't want to miss out on these one-day deals. Below are some of our favorites from this sale, so be sure to check them out now!

Samsung 75-inch QN84A QLED TV: $1,700

Save $1,100
Best Buy

Not only does this deal save you $1,100 on the purchase price of the TV, but Best Buy is also including a free $500 gift card with it. You can use the gift card towards a future purchase, but that's enough to cover the cost of a new gaming console, an iPad, nearly a new PC and so much more.

$1,700 at Best Buy

Powerbeats Pro: $150

Save $100
David Carnoy/CNET

These truly wireless headphones pack many of the same features as Apple's AirPods but offer a different design and carrying case. The over-ear hook helps keep them in place while you're being active and the tips come in various sizes to help fit them in your ear comfortably.

$150 at Best Buy

Google Nest Thermostat: $100

Save $30
Google

Smart thermostats are incredibly useful and can actually help save you money on your heating and cooling bill. Earlier this year, Google announced some stylish new Nest Thermostats, and right now they're 23% off. They come in silver, dark gray and rose gold, so you can pick the one you think will match your home the best.

Getting it set up doesn't require too much experience, though if you aren't comfortable with turning off the power and replacing your existing thermostat, you'll want to contact a professional to install it. Once set up the first time, you can adjust the temperature from anywhere, set a schedule and more.

$100 at Best Buy

In addition to these, there are a bunch of other offers worth considering. These include:

All of these prices are good for today only, so be sure to check out the entire sale and grab what you want now, before the prices go back up.