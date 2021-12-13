Best Buy's Green Monday deals beat Black Friday pricing with huge discounts on TVs, PCs and more

Best Buy / Screenshot by CNET

While Black Friday may be one of the biggest shopping days of the year, it doesn't mean that the deals end when it's over. We've seen retailers continue to offer substantial discounts on various products, which is great in case you happened to miss out on any of the deals earlier in the year. Best Buy is back again with some , and some of the prices are as low as they were with Black Friday deals.

The sale includes a number of 4K TVs, laptops, smart home accessories and much more.

Several items included in the sale have an indicator next to them saying "Our lowest price of the season" to help you quickly recognize the best deals within the overall sale. Whether you're looking for a or a new , you won't want to miss out on these one-day deals. Below are some of our favorites from this sale, so be sure to check them out now!

Best Buy Not only does this deal save you $1,100 on the purchase price of the TV, but Best Buy is also including a free $500 gift card with it. You can use the gift card towards a future purchase, but that's enough to cover the cost of a new gaming console, an iPad, nearly a new PC and so much more.

David Carnoy/CNET These truly wireless headphones pack many of the same features as Apple's AirPods but offer a different design and carrying case. The over-ear hook helps keep them in place while you're being active and the tips come in various sizes to help fit them in your ear comfortably.

Google Smart thermostats are incredibly useful and can actually help save you money on your heating and cooling bill. Earlier this year, Google announced some stylish new Nest Thermostats, and right now they're 23% off. They come in silver, dark gray and rose gold, so you can pick the one you think will match your home the best. Getting it set up doesn't require too much experience, though if you aren't comfortable with turning off the power and replacing your existing thermostat, you'll want to contact a professional to install it. Once set up the first time, you can adjust the temperature from anywhere, set a schedule and more.

In addition to these, there are a bunch of other offers worth considering. These include:

(save $25)

(save $300)

(save $80)

(save $150)



All of these prices are good for today only, so be sure to and grab what you want now, before the prices go back up.