Apple's Employee Rules Violate Worker Rights, US Officials Say

The US National Labor Relations Board has agreed with charges that Apple interfered with employees' rights, it confirmed to CNET via email on Tuesday. The tech giant did so through high-level executives' statements, work rules, policies and confidentiality agreements, said the NLRB.

"They reasonably tend to interfere with, restrain, or coerce employees in the exercise of their right to protected concerted activity," NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado said.

If Apple doesn't settle, the NLRB regional director will issue a complaint against the company.

The investigations stemmed from cases brought by ex-employees Ashley Gjovik and Cher Scarlett in 2021, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.