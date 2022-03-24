Kevin Heinz/CNET

Apple might implement a subscription model for future hardware products including iPhones, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

If a subscription model were applied, customers wouldn't own Apple products, but would pay a monthly fee to use Apple products, like a person paying rent. While still in development, the subscription service could reportedly launch by next year and be bundled into AppleCare and Apple One plans.

According to Bloomberg, the plan would allow customers to subscribe to hardware with their Apple ID or App Store account. This wouldn't be a payment installment program, and the monthly fee wouldn't be a portion of the price of the product split up into 12- or 24-month increments. The fee would depend on which device someone chooses.

Program subscribers could also have the option to swap out their devices for the latest model upon release. Apple historically releases new models of its products once a year.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Apple announced several products at its Peek Performance event including a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air and the Mac Studio, which has a starting price of $1,999.

In July, the Federal Trade Commission announced new rules that prevent companies from limiting customers from repairing products they own or from having third-party vendors repair products. A subscription model could nullify these rules, as customers wouldn't own the product they use.

Later this year, Apple plans on starting a do-it-yourself repair program, called Self Service Repair, for iPhones, Macs and other Apple products. Apple said it would publish repair manuals online and offer tools to buy to fix your product.

For more Apple news, read how Apple launched a digital driver's license and state ID program in Arizona, read about new features released in iOS 15.4 and check out Apple's new desktop display for creatives.